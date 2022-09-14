Exclusive! ‘Mehndi hai Rachne Wali’’s Priyanka Dhavale to feature with Splitsvilla’s Sohil Singh Jhuti in the New season of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya!

Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya Is back with a new season and the show is famous for telling one-off stories about everything to do with love.

Priyanka Dhavale

MUMBAI:Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya is one of the most successful television series and has been on the air for seven years.

In the show, the host narrates different stories of love and loss, depicting the drastic steps that young lovers take to protect their relationship.

Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya is Back with another season. The show is famous for telling one-off stories about everything to do with love. Actors portray the difficulties, complexities, and misunderstandings that modern couples must overcome to comprehend the meaning of love.

Now with the latest update, the show is back and in full swing and we have the cast lineup for you.

TellyChakkar exclusively reports that Priyanka Dhavale and Sohil singh Jhuti have been roped in for the newest season of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. 

Priyanka became a household name with her role in ‘Mehndi Hai rachne Wali’ and Sohil is a VJ who has been seen in reality shows like Splitsvilla.


Are you excited to watch the show? 

Latest Video