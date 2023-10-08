Exclusive! Star Parivaar Awards 2023 will have THESE new categories and a twist! Read to find out!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/10/2023 - 20:34
Star Parivaar Awards

MUMBAI: Star Plus is known to deliver intriguing and interesting content for its viewers. It would be apt to say that this channel, in particular, is a hub where the audience witnesses all emotions, ranging from love, drama, revenge, and many more through its highly engaging shows. 

One of the most iconic things about Star Plus has been the Star Parivaar Awards, the celebration of families, love, and relationship that Star Plus has built with audiences and within the shows and the casts.

Star Parivaar Awards 2023, returning after 5 years, will celebrate the love, laughter, and joy the shows bring to the audiences.

The channel has the top most shows that are ruling the TRP charts. Breaking records and stereotypes like never before.

We gave you the update that Star Parivaar Awards is coming back with a bang.

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update.

As per sources,  the new awards will return with some popular categories like favorite Beta, Bahu, Chota Sadsya and so many more. This time around they have new categories like Most Stylish Sadsya and more.

Another twist is that there will be 9 teams, or parivaars that will be focused upon and will engage in some fun activities.

The  9 parivaar’s are Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Titli, Teri Meri Doriyaan, Pandya Store, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar mein, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Faltu, Imlie.

We gave you the update that Arjun Bijlani will turn host for the newest Star Parivaar Awards 2023.

The channel has an amazing lineup of shows like Anupamaa that showcases women empowerment, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Ghum hai kisikey Pyaar Mein, Pandya Store and Faltu that focus on family drama, and romance which has been well accepted by the viewers.

Are you excited to watch the awards?

