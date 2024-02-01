Exclusive! Strict discipline on the sets and homework is compulsory for the entire team of Mera Balam Thanedaar: Shagun Pandey

In an exclusive conversation with Shagun, he shared his experience shooting for the show and how the concept is unique.
MUMBAI : Colors has introduced some very engaging shows in the past and now, the channel will present a fresh tale titled Mera Balam Thanedaar and features Shagun Pandey and Shruti Choudhary in the leading roles.

'Mera Balam Thanedaar' will have an underlining theme of underage marriage, featuring Shagun Pandey as Veer and Shruti Choudhary as Bulbul in the lead roles. The series is set in Rajasthan. 

He mentioned, “All the trials which have been done for the show have been authentic. My character is a combination of everything, the mustache, the body language and a little hardwork. I do not look like my character at all but it is my responsibility to able to make the character look the way he is designed to be.”

Shagun added, “One thing which is compulsory in our team, it is homework. Everyone of us is given the homework and this goes to Shashi m’am as the final cut is given by her. We are strictly told that we can have our share of fun, pranks and will get whatever we ask for but one thing is clear and that is discipline.”

The actor shared how the entire team works while shooting.

Shagun expressed, “There has to be dead silence on the set. If an actor is getting his or her make-up done, he or she  should be able to hear to know what scene is being shot and by when will his shot be.”

