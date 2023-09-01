Exclusive! Sudha Chandran on Gaurav Khanna’s performance in Anupamaa, “The man is ruling the hearts of middle-aged women”

MUMBAI : Sudha Chandran is a film and television actress and an accomplished Bharatanatyam dancer. In 1981, she hurt her leg in a road accident near Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu. Chandran is known for her roles of Ramola Sikand in Kaahin Kissii Roz, Yamini in Naagin 1, 2 & 3, Chitradevi in Deivam Thandha Veedu, the Tamil remake of Saath Nibhana Saathiya and Anand's first wife in Hum Paanch (Season two). She was a contestant in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. In 1985, she acted in the Telugu film Mayuri. She can speak English, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada fluently.

Also read - Exclusive! This is what Sudha Chandran had to say on the news of her role ending in Colors’ Naagin 6!

Recently, fans of Anupamaa noticed that Sudha was on the sets of the show and had a speculation if she is soon to enter the show.

However, Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about the same. Sudha denied entering the show and revealed that she is very fond of the cast members and was only there to meet them.

One thing to note, the actress was all praise about the show, especially Gaurav Khanna.

Talking about Gaurav Khanna, she said, “I am a big fan of Rajan Shahi sir. I love the way he treats the subjects on television. I wanted to meet Gaurav and the main reason was that if we do television, the women between the age of 20-30 see what we are wearing and what is the fashion statement. So this was the era when the women were only focusing on the women characters on television. However, in Anupamaa, when Gaurav came in, the audience started concentrating on the middle - age love. While we try to push that feeling of love in a corner, thinking that it’s not the age or that it doesn’t suit us anymore, or that love doesn’t happen in this age, the women’s concentration moved from the female character to the male one. He portrayed the character with so much of class. There was not an iota of vulgarity in that romance. People really rekindled the feeling that the women in our age group try to push it into a corner. The man has entered the hearts of the middle-aged women and is ruling them."

Also read - Sudha Chandran: Content has to pull the audience to the theatre

Tell us how you feel about Gaurav Khanna’s performance.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.