EXCLUSIVE! Sudhanshu Pandey has a distinctive choice for his favourite watches, perfumes and more check it out

I am not very experimental with my hair as they are thick and curly so I have a specific way to set my hair so I don't have the leeway to experiment with my hair.
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 20:45
EXCLUSIVE! Sudhanshu Pandey has a distinctive choice for his favourite watches, perfumes and more check it out

MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I have been practicing the phase of working since the time he was born' Puja Banerjee OPENS UP on working with Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly, challenges while working after her son was born and more

While talking to Sudhanshu Pandey, we asked him about his favourite perfume, his hairstyle and more.  

Are you a fan of watches? 

I am a big fan of watches but I don't have many. One of my favourites is Panerai Luminor Marina. I have other brands as well but what I want to buy next is a Breitling watch, they are heavy and quite manly to wear. 

Which is your favourite perfume?

I wear only Oud, that too only from Franck Olivier. That's my permanent one fragrance that I wear. 

Do you have a specific hairstyle that you follow or you love to experiment? 

I am not very experimental with my hair as they are thick and curly so I have a specific way to set my hair so I don't have the leeway to experiment with my hair. I did experiment a bit in Namaste America for the fresh look. 

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'It takes a brave man to do a character like Vanraj Shah' Sudhanshu Pandey gets CANDID about his journey in Anupamaa, working with Sarita Joshi and more

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com 

Rajan Shahi Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Madalsa Sharma Alpana Buch Paras Kalnawat Anagha Bhosale Nidhi Shah Ashish Mehrotra Muskan Bamne Anupamaa Gaurav Khanna Aneri Vajani StarPlus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 20:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dripping Hot! Tanya Sharma looks picture perfect donning these pink outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Uff hotness! Kaveri Priyam stuns netizens with her super alluring pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
EXCLUSIVE! Sudhanshu Pandey has a distinctive choice for his favourite watches, perfumes and more check it out
MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking...
Interesting! When Bobby Deol used to call Rani Mukherjee, ‘Dedh Futiya’
MUMBAI:" Bobby Deol has been a part of the Bollywood industry for a long time now and is currently generating buzz with...
Shocking! Manoj Bajpayee was in an intoxicated state when he first met Big B
MUMBAI: Manoj Bajpayee made his feature film debut with a one-minute role in Drohkaal (1994), and a minor role of a...
EXCLUSIVE! I don't know if I have any phobia rather let me put it such as I am excited to meet my phobias: Erica Packard on doing Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and the show has had a successful run...
Recent Stories
Interesting! When Bobby Deol used to call Rani Mukherjee, ‘Dedh Futiya’
Interesting! When Bobby Deol used to call Rani Mukherjee, ‘Dedh Futiya’
Latest Video