EXCLUSIVE! Sudhanshu Pandey talks about doing a daily soap for the first time; says, “I have taken this step with Rajan Shahi and I am very happy about it”

MUMBAI : Anupamaa has been ruling our television screens and always tops the ratings every week. Rupali Ganguly plays the titular character.

Sudhanshu Pandey has now become a household name and everyone loves him as Vanraj Shah on Anupamaa. He has a mixed character full of emotions and is very unpredictable in every situation.

Sudhanshu Pandey has succeeded in doing a great job as Vanraj. His portrayal of the character is so good and has been winning hearts ever since the show began.

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actor and got to know interesting insights.

How has life changed post Anupamaa?

“I am now working 25 days in a month as this is my first daily soap. I have taken this step with Rajan Shahi and I am very happy about it. I am so happy to be a part of such a show which has been on top of the TRP charts for more than 2 years. Other than the number of days I am working in a month, nothing has changed.”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Sudhanshu Pandey talks about his character in Anupamaa; says, “To maintain my sanity as Sudhanshu, I do not carry it home; I disconnect with it as soon as I am done with the shoot”

How do you feel as an actor post doing a daily soap?

“My spirit as an actor and as a human being is the same and will always be. I will always look forward to doing something better, powerful, hectic and inspirational.”

What more can the audience expect from the future track of the show?

“I feel even the producers might not know what is to come in the track of the show because as the show moves forward, as the TRP comes in and as the audience reacts, on the basis of that the makers decide which direction they wish to go in. One thing which is very clear is that we have a family drama show so they try to create a drama which all the Indian families around the globe can relate to.”

ALSO READ: Sudhanshu Pandey misses THESE old special days; check out video

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.