Exclusive! Suhagan’s Raghav Thakur reveals his most funny birthday memory

MUMBAI: Actor Raghav Thakur is a well known name and face in the Television industry. With a career marked by versatility and talent, actor Raghav Thakur provides a glimpse into the demanding nature of show business. He has been part of several shows like Colors' serial Nima Denzongpa.

Tellychakkar got an exclusive chance to interact with the actor as he celebrated his birthday on set with the crew members and distributed sweets to everyone.

Raghav said, “Sakshi and Priyanka were the first to wish me on my birthday as we were shooting, I like having a working birthday and don’t prefer taking an off on my birthday, and have not done it so far. In fact I wish that during festivals and holidays, when everyone is resting, I get lots of work.

Raghav on his funniest birthday, “It was in Delhi when I wasn’t an actor. I used to have a lot of restrictions from my dad. I called up all my friends to meet up at night and after they all came, I got a call from my dad who asked me to come back home and not stay out so late. I left my friends and went back home and all of them got so pissed.”

During college days Raghav said, “I used to hang out with my friends and all of us used to have a great time. Now however I have lost touch with most of them due to my hectic schedules.”

Raghav says he misses his home and family a lot. If he gets a little bit of time he would love to go back home and spend time with his family.

If he got a special power, Raghav said that depends on the problems that are going on in the world, he will decide what power he would like.

