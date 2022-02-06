EXCLUSIVE! Sumati Singh opens up on her struggling days in the TV industry, shares her thoughts on television actors being stereotyped and much more

MUMBAI: Sumati Singh is seen in Star Bharat's show Tera Mera Saath Rahe.

The actress is seen playing the role of Ashi Modi in the show and is paired opposite Varunn Jain.

Fans who are in love with Ashi and Chirag's on-screen jodi are looking forward to their amazing story.

Sumati plays a sweet, innocent yet cunning character that has seen different shades till now.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Varunn Jain opens up about being picky about his projects, shares about taking a three-year break from TV before he bagged Tera Mera Saath Rahe and much more

The viewers are looking forward to Ashi's character evolving even more in the future track.

After running successfully for several months, Tera Mera Saath Rahe is all set to go off-air.

The star cast wrapped up the shoot a few weeks ago.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sumati for a fun interview.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Child actress Hetvi Sharma to enter Star Bharat's Tera Mera Saath Rahe, her entry to bring storm in Saksham and Gopika's life

How choosy will you be in selecting your projects post this one?

I am giving very selective auditions currently. Yes, I am waiting for something good. Choosy depends upon the character. If I like a character whether it is negative, positive, lead or parallel lead, I will take up for sure. I will only see how impactful the character is.

When you stepped into the industry, how was that phase? Were there too many struggles?

Yes, there were struggles. I was very new to the industry and knew nothing about this industry. After I stepped in the industry, I had to learn a lot. I started working behind the camera. I also worked in casting, and also worked behind the camera in reality shows. I have not taken any formal training for acting. I kept practicing and observing people. That was the best way to learn. There were struggles. I had to survive also. I used to also give auditions between my lunch breaks and post my working hours. I had beautiful memories of my early days.

TV actors are often stereotyped which is why they find it difficult to get roles in web shows and movies. What is your take on this?

I don't think so. A lot of actors are doing movies and the web as well. It's just how you break your image. When you go for a web or a movie audition, it's about how you act. There are people who think that TV actors can only do shows and nothing else. But that's not the case. A lot of actors are breaking the stereotypes. One has to struggle to prove himself but eventually it's upon the actor. Now I feel even casting directors are also approaching TV actors for web and films.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: XCLUSIVE! Child actress Hetvi Sharma to enter Star Bharat's Tera Mera Saath Rahe, her entry to bring storm in Saksham and Gopika's life