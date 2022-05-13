EXCLUSIVE! Varunn Jain opens up about being picky about his projects, shares about taking a three-year break from TV before he bagged Tera Mera Saath Rahe and much more

MUMBAI : Varunn Jain is currently seen in Star Bharat's show Tera Mera Saath Rahe.

The actor is playing the parallel lead in the popular drama series.

Well, there were rumours about the show going off-air, however, the actors rubbished them and the show continued at its own pace.

But now finally, the makers have decided to wrap up the show after running on the small screens for 10 months.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Varunn who spoke about the show going off-air and much more.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Tera Mera Saath Rahe fame Sumati Singh on daily soaps getting repetitive: To bring that twist to the story, one needs to build up and stretch a little bit which is why viewers feel it is being dragged

What was your reaction when the makers told you about the show going off-air?

We were recently shooting for the show just like any other day and we didn't even know that it was our day last on the set. We had an idea about the makers wrapping up the show within a week but didn't get any official confirmation. It was very random and we didn't expect this. All were extremely emotional on the last day of the shoot as we all knew that we won't be coming on the set from tomorrow. We had a lot of emotional scenes in the show that day and off-screen also we were facing the same situation. We shot for 16 hours that day and the entire team was there on the set.

What are your plans now that you have wrapped up the show?

I am currently holidaying in Spiti Valley. I decided to take a break before I jump on to my next project. I am here with my friends on this trip. The trip was unplanned. I got a few offers while I was doing Tera Mera Saath Rahe. However, I did not take them up as it was not possible for me to manage all of them together. Now again I have to start looking out for projects. It is every actor's life, they have to again start from scratch after the show goes off-air.

Are you a choosy actor when it comes to picking up projects?

Yes, I am a bit choosy. I will prefer to stay home if I don't like the role which I am offered. There is no point in taking up a role which doesn't satisfy you as an actor. I did Tera Mera Saath Rahe because I had taken a three-year break from TV. I did web shows as well in this time period. However, web shows have no specific time for their release. It becomes difficult for an actor if your projects don't release on time. I am waiting for the right role to come my way.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Akshaya Bhingarde enters Star Bharat's Tera Mera Saath Rahe, has a major connection with Gopika, shares interesting insights about her character and much more