Exclusive! Sumbul’s father Touqeer Hasan Khan breaks his silence on the actress being the lead in Naagin 7, and reveals her close friends who have supported her in the bad times

MUMBAI: Sumbul is one of the most loved actors on television. She rose to fame with her performance as Imlie, where she became a household name. The audience praised her acting chops and they think of her to be one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show. The actress has shown her versatility in the show and is best at showcasing emotional and action scenes.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and has done extremely well for herself.

The actress was also a part of the reality show ‘Dance India Dance Little Masters’, and today, she has come a long way and has become the number one actress on television.

Currently, she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 16, where she is receiving a lot of love and support from her fans.

She has made a place in the top 8 contestants and is close to being the finalist of the show.

Recently, Sumbul’s father spoke to the media and broke his silence about her doing Naagin 7, and also revealed who her true friends who have supported her are.

Sumbul has made it to the top eight contestants. What do you have to say about it?

Her journey has been up and down; in the beginning, we saw how she broke down and lost the plot, and then she fought back in every situation and became so strong. Now she is almost reaching the finale of the show. She has become the youngest contestant to be in the house for 100 days in any season, and that is a very proud moment. Now she is finally coming out as a very strong contestant in the house.

Who has supported her in the journey according to you?

Whenever Sumbul makes new relations, she becomes very attached to them as we have seen in the Tina and Shalin case. But then post that, the entire ‘Mandali’ group could be seen supporting Sumbul. It feels good as in this game you need the support at times.

There is news doing the rounds that Sumbul has been signed for Naagin 7. What can you tell us about it?

To be very honest, Sumbul has gotten many offers, but I do not want to name any as it will be wrong on my part. Let her come out and go through all the projects, and let her decide whichever project she wants to do. But there is a lot in the pipeline.

Well, there is no doubt that Sumbul has turned into a strong contestant and finally, she has reached the finale of the show.

