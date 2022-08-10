Exclusive! Sumbul’s father Touqeer Hasan Khan breaks his silence on the actress being the lead in Naagin 7, and reveals her close friends who have supported her in the bad times

Sumbul is one of the most famous contestants of the current season of Bigg Boss. Recently, Sumbul’s father spoke to the media and broke his silence on her doing Naagin 7, and also revealed who her true friends who have supported her are.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 01/25/2023 - 03:30
Exclusive! Sumbul’s father Touqeer Hasan Khan breaks his silence on the actress being the lead in Naagin 7, and reveals her clos

MUMBAI: Sumbul is one of the most loved actors on television. She rose to fame with her performance as Imlie, where she became a household name. The audience praised her acting chops and they think of her to be one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show. The actress has shown her versatility in the show and is best at showcasing emotional and action scenes.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and has done extremely well for herself.

The actress was also a part of the reality show ‘Dance India Dance Little Masters’, and today, she has come a long way and has become the number one actress on television.

Currently, she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 16, where she is receiving a lot of love and support from her fans.

She has made a place in the top 8 contestants and is close to being the finalist of the show.

ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan completes this shocking challenge given by her director

Recently, Sumbul’s father spoke to the media and broke his silence about her doing Naagin 7, and also revealed who her true friends who have supported her are.

Sumbul has made it to the top eight contestants. What do you have to say about it?

Her journey has been up and down; in the beginning, we saw how she broke down and lost the plot, and then she fought back in every situation and became so strong. Now she is almost reaching the finale of the show. She has become the youngest contestant to be in the house for 100 days in any season, and that is a very proud moment. Now she is finally coming out as a very strong contestant in the house.

Who has supported her in the journey according to you?

Whenever Sumbul makes new relations, she becomes very attached to them as we have seen in the Tina and Shalin case. But then post that, the entire ‘Mandali’ group could be seen supporting Sumbul. It feels good as in this game you need the support at times.

There is news doing the rounds that Sumbul has been signed for Naagin 7. What can you tell us about it?

To be very honest, Sumbul has gotten many offers, but I do not want to name any as it will be wrong on my part. Let her come out and go through all the projects, and let her decide whichever project she wants to do. But there is a lot in the pipeline.

Well, there is no doubt that Sumbul has turned into a strong contestant and finally, she has reached the finale of the show.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Kya Baat Hai! “Sumbul Touqeer Khan is not playing the game, she is just being herself," says Fahmaan Khan about Sumbul’s participation on the show

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot Shehnaaz Gill Rakhi Sawant adil Gori Kili Paul Weekend ka Vaar Shukravaar Ka Vaar Touqeer Hasan Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 01/25/2023 - 03:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Vinu to dedicate his prize to Pakhi, Sai to be deeply hurt?
MUMBAI :The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Maya reveals that she is Choti Anu’s biological mother, Anuj and Anupamaa’s world shatters
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Spoiler Alert! Durga Aur Charu: Banke comes to Charu’s rescue and saves her from Bholi
MUMBAI :The recently launched show Durga and Charu has been winning the hearts of viewers with its gripping storyline...
Spoiler Alert! Kundali Bhagya: Karan’s condition makes Preeta agree to marry him
MUMBAI :Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Exclusive! Sultan’s Anant Vidhaat Sharma roped in for the sequel to Khichdi the Movie?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Sultan’s Anant Vidhaat Sharma roped in for the sequel to Khichdi the Movie?
Exclusive! Sultan’s Anant Vidhaat Sharma roped in for the sequel to Khichdi the Movie?

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Shireen Mirza aka Mandeep of Dharampatni talks about playing a positive character and more, says “The only difficult
Exclusive! Shireen Mirza aka Mandeep of Dharampatni talks about playing a positive character and more, says “The only difficult part for me here is to play a character that is positive, because I have only played negative ones in my previous shows”
Sudhanshu Pandey’s calmness in this throwSudhanshu back picture will not even give you a hint of reality behind it, check it out
Sudhanshu Pandey’s calmness in this throwback picture will not even give you a hint of reality behind it, check it out
Check out how Ankit Gupta’s career has progressed; from tuition teacher to famous TV actor
Check out how Ankit Gupta’s career has progressed; from tuition teacher to famous TV actor
Niyati Fatnani can’t keep calm with her new show ‘DEAR ISHQ’ to be launched soon; check out her excitement about the same
Niyati Fatnani can’t keep calm with her new show ‘DEAR ISHQ’ to be launched soon; check out her excitement about the same
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti has a UNIQUE definition of ‘USP’, read to know
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti has a UNIQUE definition of ‘USP’, read to know
These are the five actors of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 who won’t be leaving the show post the leap
These are the five actors of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 who won’t be leaving the show post the leap