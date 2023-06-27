Exclusive! Sumbul Toqueer Khan to collaborate with THIS popular Star on her music video? Find out who!

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie and became a household name. The audience praised her acting chops and they believe her to be one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The diva also became a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show Imlie. The actress has shown her versatility in the show and is best at emoting emotions and action scenes.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and has done extremely well for herself.

There has been a lot of anticipation for the music video that Sumbul had announced, and even though the initial assumption was that Fahmaan Khan would be doing the video with her, the two had a fallout.

Sumbul’s fans had been waiting for a long time to find out who would star, in the video with her. And the wait is finally over.

Sumbul’s father posted a video, in which it was visible, that Sumbul was rehearsing with noneother than, Sumedh Mudgalkar.

This will be the first time that Sumbul and Sumedh are collaborating together. Fans reacted to the post with a lot of love and excitement.

Are you excited to watch Sumbul and Sumedh together?

