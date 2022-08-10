Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally responds to Naagin 7 rumours and reacts to Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary possibly bagging the role, says “If Priyanka is going to do it…”

The actress began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity. She has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following. Anything she touches turns into gold.
MUMBAI:Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie where she became a household name.

She is definitely a force to be reckoned with. At the age of 19, she is one of the youngest contestants on Bigg Boss and has broken multiple records with her stint.

But ever since she has come out of the house, her name is being associated with all kinds of projects and we thought of speaking to her about it. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, when asked about if the show Naagin 7 was offered to her, and now that the buzz is that Priyanka has been finalized, she said, “I actually did not know that people were thinking so much and were believing that Naagin was offered to me. Nothing like that has happened and I believe if it did, I am still a little young to play Naagin. I feel like that but I am sure the ideation of how it will look on-screen is upto others. Ekta Ma'am has a vision for everything and if Priyanka is going to do it, then it is great. It is a great show and good for her”.

The actress is all set to make an appearance in the Hotstar show, Dear Ishq starring Shehbaan Azim and Niyatu Fatnani.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

