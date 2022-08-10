Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan reacts to Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia turning down Lockk Up 2, and reveals if she would participate in the upcoming season! Details Inside

The actress began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity. She has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following. Anything she touches turns into gold.
MUMBAI:Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie where she became a household name.

She is definitely a force to be reckoned with, at Age 19 she is one of the youngest contestants on the show Bigg Boss and she has broken multiple records with her stint.

But ever since she has come out of the house, her name is being associated with all of the projects and we thought, we’d speak to her about it.

In an Exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, when asked if she would be willing to do the second season of Lockk Up, she said, “I have just come out after being locked in a house for 4 months, why would I want to do that again that’s the first thing but there has been no talk like that yet, but my thing is I want to look at open skies for a little while now”.

When further about her reaction to the reports that her friend and fellow Bigg Boss 16 contestant, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has turned down the offer of entering Lockk Up season 2, to which she said, “I think everybody might have the same reason because we have just come out and everybody is just enjoying being outdoors and we are looking at the trees and the birds, and I think the same thing that I java just come outside”.

The actress is all set to make an appearance in the Hotstar show, Dear Ishq starring Shehbaan Azim and Niyatu Fatnani.

