Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan reveals the one thing she misses from the sets of Imlie and talks about how she deals with people who question her age over her achievements

MUMBAI:Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie and became a household name. The audience praised her acting chops and they think that she is one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show, Imlie. The actress has shown her versatility in the show and is best at emoting emotions and action scenes.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and has done extremely well for herself.

The actress was also a part of the reality show ‘Dance India Dance Little Masters’ and today, she has come a long way to become the number one actress on television.

Recently, she made headlines for her participation in the Bigg Boss house and she was eliminated just a week before the finale.

She has created history by being the youngest contestant to survive in the Bigg Boss house for more than 100 days in any season of the show.

The actress is on cloud nine as she purchased her own house in Mumbai and she is super excited about it.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her tiff with close friend Fahmaan Khan.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what she misses the most about the show Imlie and how she deals with people who question her age with the fame she has received.

What do you miss about the show Imlie the most?

I miss my makeup room the most. At 5 : 00 PM, we used to play cricket while the shooting is on. Whenever I played, I made sure that my team won.

How do you deal when people question your age after achieving so much and proving yourself?

Whoever is questioning this, I would just want to tell them to go and watch Imlie as age has nothing to do with it. One actor becomes successful with the experience he/she has had. Whenever you judge anyone, have a look their work and judge with later. Don’t judge them by their age.

What is the one difference you find from shifting from your hometown Madhya Pradesh to Mumbai?

After shifting here, all my habits and the way I live has changed. But, the way I speak has not changed yet, because in MP, the language they speak is Hindi and it remains the same. I don't any accent or anything.

Well, there is no doubt that Sumbul has come a long way with her hard work and dedication.

