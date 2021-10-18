EXCLUSIVE! Sumedh Mudgalkar opens up about playing Vishnu in Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki, says it was challenging and difficult, talks about working with Madhuri Dixit, says "Some people are actually stars"

MUMBAI : Sumedh Mudgalkar has become a household name for his role Krishna in Star Bharat's Radha Krishn.

The show has been successfully running on the small screens for a long time now.

The viewers have showered so much love and support to the show and its characters, and it has been constantly topping the watch-list of the fans.

Sumedh has totally got into the skin of his character and made people believe that he is the perfect choice for the role of Lord Krishna.

The actor has had a long journey in the show and we have seen a lot of different shades of his character.

And now, Sumedh is gearing up to play another challenging character Lord Vishnu in Star Bharat's upcoming show Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki.

The diehard fans of the actor are extremely excited to see him in another mythological character.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sumedh who spoke at length about the show and much more.

After playing Krishna, did you find Vishnu's character challenging?

Yes, it was pretty challenging because I made it a little difficult for myself by thinking about what else and what different I can do. Krishna and Vishnu both are Gods and what different I can do was a bit difficult to think about. It was more difficult because both the shoots were going on simultaneously. It was a little difficult to switch the characters on and off.

Fans have adored your performance with Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit. Tell us about your experience with her.

There are some people who are actually stars. They don't need to do or present anything. I still remember she is very punctual. I got a little late and I rushed to get ready quickly so that Madhuri Ma'am doesn't have to wait for me. I got ready quickly and I was on set. And when Ma'am came, no one had to mention that she was coming. The vibe itself was evident, the aura itself was enough which made us realize that someone big has come. She is very kind and humble and also very positive. We all know that she is perfect when it comes to acting. She is a wonderful actor. But behind the screen, she has inspired me a lot because you can be famous and legendary and you can be kind, humble and positive at the same time. I learnt a lot from her.

A mythological/historical character you are eagerly waiting to play and why?

Right now, I guess I am not eagerly waiting for anything else. I am completely focusing on what I am doing right now. I only want to do this right now. I am looking forward to what the future has to offer me. Let's see what time has in store for me. I am just doing my Karma right now.

Sumedh has previously done shows like Dil Dosti Dance, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, RadhaKrishn, among others.

Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki will hit the small screens on 19th October at 9.30 pm on Star Bharat.

