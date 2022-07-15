EXCLUSIVE! Sumeet Raghavan on his show Wagle Ki Duniya's realistic and relatable content: The show is a mirror to what we face in real life and Wagle Ki Duniya is 'Aam Aadmi's Duniya'

Sumeet Raghavan is playing the lead role of Rajesh Wagle in the show. The actor's character has changed a lot with time. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 07/15/2022 - 12:54
Sumeet Raghavan

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's show Wagle Ki Duniya has become everyone's favorite in no time. It's been more than a year since the show went on-air and it is still running successfully. 

The makers have roped in a stellar star cast and all of them are doing total justice to their respective characters. 

Sumeet Raghavan, Pariva Pranati, Anjan Srivastava, Chinmayee Salvi, Sheehan Kapahi, Deepak Pareek, and many more are playing pivotal roles in the show.

Sumeet is playing the lead role of Rajesh Wagle in the show. 

The actor's character has changed a lot with time. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sumeet who spoke in length about his character in the show and much more. 

If you got a chance to change one thing about your character Rajesh Wagle, what would it be? Or a change you wish to see in Rajesh's character?

I wouldn't like to change anything about Rajesh Wagle. All the traits are perfectly balanced. Rajesh Wagle is not a perfect man, he has a lot of flaws in him and I like that about him. 

The show witnesses a lot of real life situations which every commoner must have faced. Do you often recollect any of those situations which you have faced in real life?

The show is a mirror to what we face in real life. Wagle Ki Duniya is 'Aam Aadmi's Duniya'. We are trying to address issues. We are also trying to find solutions for very small issues. Whatever topics we read in the newspapers, our writers come up with stories revolving around those incidents. We don't realize about certain incidents only because we have experienced it. It is the other way round. We see outside the world whatever is going on and whatever is topical and try to incorporate that. 

Your chemistry with Pariva Pranati has received thumbs up from the fans. Tell us about your bond and the one thing that helps you create magic on-screen with her.

It is a fabulous chemistry with Pariva. Even though she is a very subtle and understated actor. It feels great to work with her. 

Well said, Sumeet! 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

