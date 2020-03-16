EXCLUSIVE: Sumit Aroraa shares the one thing he would like to change about his character in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan!

Sumit Aroaa has been a part of various shows such as Garud, Hari Mirch Lal Mirch, Akbar Birbal among many other projects. On the other hand, Prateek Sharma has bankrolled popular shows like Ek Deewana Tha, Beyhadh 2, Mannmohini, Bahu Begam and last show that he produced was Teri Meri Ikk Jindri on Zee TV.
MUMBAI: Sumit Aroaa has been a part of various shows such as Garud, Hari Mirch Lal Mirch, Akbar Birbal among many other projects. On the other hand, Prateek Sharma has bankrolled popular shows like Ek Deewana Tha, Beyhadh 2, Mannmohini, Bahu Begam and last show that he produced was Teri Meri Ikk Jindri on Zee TV.

Sumit plays an integral role in the show and in an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Sumit opened up on his experience shooting for the show.

How has your experience been shooting for Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan?

It has been a pleasant experience. We have a very good team from writers to the cast. I have had a very good experience working with LSD Films as there is always a positive environment on the sets of the show. We are always smiling and there is work but we all enjoy our work so it is pulled off with team effort and comfortably.

 What is the X factor about your character that you like the most?

Well the X factor about my character is that he is the ghar jamai of the house and feels that whatever good is coming in the house, it is because of him. It does happen because of him and he is someone who not only does for the family but also boasts about it. Like he has his takia kalam, that ‘agar hum nahi karege toh hoga kaise’ . He is someone who does the work and will proudly even tell that if he wasn’t there who would do it!

If there is one thing you could change about your character, what would it be?

This character is someone who stays very sophisticated and dressed up till that extent that he even closes the topmost button of his shirt. So if I would get an opportunity, I would like to open the topmost button, as it is very tight.

Do you have creative differences while shooting with the cast?

Not at all, the creatives and the ones even from the channel are very sorted and cooperative people.

Latest Video