Exclusive! Sunayana Fozdar aka Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Anjali Bhabhi reveals how she would describe her journey in the industry, what kind of respect she likes and more

Sunayana is one such actress who has been working tirelessly over the years and has been part of many shows like Santaan, Doli Armaano Ki, Belan Wali Bahu among other projects and is a talented actress.

Sunayana aka Anjali Bhabhi, recently got candid with Tellychakkar about her work life, her journey in the industry and much more.

1. If you have to give one word to your journey in the industry, how would you describe it?

Normally I just say one thing that is, I am God’s favorite child. So my entire journey, considering that I am not from the industry and I didn’t have a training since childhood or knew where to go. I think I am God’s child; Destiny’s child. I think that is how I can sum up the entire thing along with my hard work.

2. When you don’t have a Godfather in the industry or lack such contacts, what difference does it make and what hardwork one has to go through; especially being a female actress?

A very big upper hand or positive point is that if you have a Godfather as such, because at least you know the right people and the wrong people are filtered out. So, even I had my share of facing good and bad and it definitely gives you an edge. I have learned everything on set, my directors yelled at me and I learned about the body language and grace and so having someone who can take care of you, help you be more trained.

But, having said that, all of that can only bring you initial breaks but later it’s all your hard work and if you are not capable, then you will not last since the audience will not love you based on your Godfather. You have to win the audience’s heart.

3. Have you faced any kinds of biases?

Not on set. On the set, I have always had to prove myself. Even on set we used to have fun about that Spot dada would also pick your bag seeing your work that ma’am is doing well. There is a certain respect when you are working well and I want that and not the easy way and I am proud of it. I am glad that whatever respect I have received is because of my work, because of my talent. And biasness, could have happened with me but I am so hard on myself anyways that I have to get this right, I have to do better, what more could be done with this character. So all those, things, I left.

