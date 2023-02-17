Exclusive! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Anjali Bhabhi aka Sunayana Fozdar opens up about her work routine and more, check out

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. For more than 14 years, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah has been giving family entertainment to viewers in India and around the world. Fans too have showered the same love and affection on them. 2022 has been a very special year for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Sunayana is one such actress who has been working tirelessly over the years and has been part of many shows like Santaan, Doli Armaano Ki, Belan Wali Bahu among other projects and is a talented actress.

Sunayana aka Anjali Bhabhi, recently got candid with Tellychakkar about her work life, show co-star Dilip Joshi quitting the show and had some interesting replies for our queries.

1. Have you ever felt that you are just done, you want to do something else since you have been working continuously for 12 years?

Touch wood. I take that as a compliment. That’s a choice, if I want, I could’ve sat at home and there are people who take a break but I am someone who can’t sit at one place. As an actor, it is like my riaaz to work and practice and actors need practice too. So, even if it is not a big role, if it is interesting, I feel I should do it. I do take my breaks and I am grateful for the shows and the last three years have taught us how important it is to have work.

2. After so many years and so many actors quitting the show, is it true that the character of Jethalal is also quitting the show?

That’s not true but it’s not me, I can’t really talk about it. It's the makers and producers, the Karta-Dharta of our show but all I can say that the fans need not worry since there will be many laughs for them and they will enjoy.

3. What is a message you’ll like to give your fans who have been loving you since so many years?

Keep loving me, keep loving me more. I just wish happiness for everyone and that they keep laughing and smiling and in fact through my work, if someone’s bad day was added with a little happiness then great. Don’t take life so seriously, work hard and have fun.

