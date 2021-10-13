Exclusive! Supriya Shukla takes a BREAK from Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya

6MUMBAI: TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. The fans are not only in awe of the lead actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya’s chemistry but also adore the entire star cast especially the role of Sarla Maa played by talented actress Supriya Shukla.

There is good and bad news for Supriya’s fans as the actress has decided to take a break from the show. However, the good news is that she is expected to return in a month or two.

Supriya confirmed the news and shared, “The character of Sarla Maa is very close to my heart and it has been more than 8 years that I am playing the role. However, I wanted a small break from the show as I was exhausted and wanted to spend time with my family and go for a vacation. Thankfully, the makers understood and granted my wish. Ekta Kapoor and the entire team of Balaji Telefilms have always been kind.”

Supriya is currently also part of Balaji Telefilms’ Molkki which airs on Colors.

Here’s wishing Supriya good luck and we are sure fans will be looking forward to seeing her back in Kundali Bhagya.

