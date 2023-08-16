Exclusive! Supriya tatkar, Agast Anand and Rajeshwari Dutta, roped in for Subhash Ghai’s Jaanaki on Doordarshan!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days.

Director Subhash Ghai, who is known for films such as 'Karz', 'Hero', 'Taal', 'Ram Lakhan' and others, is venturing into the medium of television with the show 'Jaanaki'.

The show is a daily soap revolving around women's empowerment and is supposed to go on air soon.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Eshaan Khan to enter DD's show Swaraj

Subhash Ghai will work in the capacity of a producer on the show and the shooting for its 208 episodes will start this month.

TellyChakkar has some exclusive updates from the show.

As per sources, Actors Supriya tatkar, Agast Anand and Rajeshwari Dutta will be seen as a part of the show Janaki on Doordarshan.

The show will air on Doordarshan and is set to go on air soon.

A Mukta Arts presentation, 'Jaanaki' is written by Jainesh Ezardar, Vandana Tiwari, and Rekha Babbal. Rutuja Kathe is the creative director and the show will be directed by Jignesh Vaishnav and Dharmesh, produced by Rahul Puri and associate producer Vishal Gandhi.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:Subhash Ghai ventures into television with daily soap 'Jaanaki'