Exclusive! Supriya tatkar, Agast Anand and Rajeshwari Dutta, roped in for Subhash Ghai’s Jaanaki on Doordarshan!

Director Subhash Ghai, who is known for films such as 'Karz', 'Hero', 'Taal', 'Ram Lakhan' and others, is venturing into the medium of television with the show 'Jaanaki'.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/16/2023 - 15:37
Agasy Anand

The show is a daily soap revolving around women's empowerment and is supposed to go on air soon. 

The show is a daily soap revolving around women's empowerment and is supposed to go on air soon.

Subhash Ghai will work in the capacity of a producer on the show and the shooting for its 208 episodes will start this month.

As per sources, Actors  Supriya tatkar, Agast Anand and Rajeshwari Dutta will be seen as a part of the show Janaki on Doordarshan.

The show will air on Doordarshan and is set to go on air soon.

A Mukta Arts presentation, 'Jaanaki' is written by Jainesh Ezardar, Vandana Tiwari, and Rekha Babbal. Rutuja Kathe is the creative director and the show will be directed by Jignesh Vaishnav and Dharmesh, produced by Rahul Puri and associate producer Vishal Gandhi.

