Exclusive! Surabhi Das breaks her silence on Nima Denzongpa Season 2

MUMBAI : Nima Denzognpa was one of the most loved and successful serials on television.

The story of a girl from Sikkim who falls in love with a guy and moves to a different state to be with him.

Also Read : OMG! This is how Surabhi Das aka Nima Denzongpa deals with Negative people; Deets inside

The show was produced by Alind Srivastava and Nisaar Parvej under the banner Peninsula Pictures. It stars Surabhi Das and Akshay Kelkar in the lead roles.

Nima was a very strong character and she used to fight all odds to give her children the best life. She wouldn’t give up as she was a fighter.

Since the show went off – air the fans have been missing Surabhi Das and are wanting to see her back on the small screen.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about the show coming back with Season 2 to which the actress said “ I have no clue about it, but it’s happening I would love to be part of the show and I am waiting to get something new and different”

Well, there is no doubt that Surabhi posts her stint in the show has a massive fan following and each of her fans misses watching her on television.

The actress is quite active on social media and she gives insight about her whereabouts to her fans and well-wishers.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read : INTRIGUING! Nima Denzongpa's Surabhi Das was a beautiful teacher before entering the showbiz, more deets inside