EXCLUSIVE! Surbhi Chandna, Farman Haider, Harsh Rajput and Simba Nagpal to grace Ganesh Utsav 2022 for Colors?

Surbhi and Farman are gearing up for their upcoming shows on Colors while Harsh and Simba are a part of shows like Pishachini and Naagin 6. 

Surbhi and Farman

MUMBAI: The festive season has kickstarted and we can see lots of happiness around us. 

Just like commoners, celebrities also celebrate each and every festival with much fanfare with their family and friends. 

We all know that every channel comes up with great festive celebrations where television stars grace the event.

Such shows are very entertaining and Colors TV is once again gearing up for one more grand event.

Ganesh Chaturthi is drawing closer and it is one of the most celebrated festivals across the country. 

Colors has organized Ganesh Utsav 2022 and a lot of well-known actors are all set to grace the event and entertain the viewers with their presence. 

We have exclusively learnt that actors like Simba Nagpal, Farman Haider, Surbhi Chandna, and Harsh Rajput will be a part of this grand event. 

So, how excited are you for Colors' Ganesh Utsav 2022? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Latest Video