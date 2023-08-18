EXCLUSIVE! Surbhi Mittal bags Star Plus' show Pandya Store

Ever since the leap has happened, Pandya Store is witnessing a lot of new entries.
Surbhi Mittal

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that Star Plus' popular show Pandya Store recently witnessed a big change in the storyline. 

The show saw a generation leap with the lead actors making an exit. 

Shiny Doshi, Kinshuk Mahajan, Mohit Parmar, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Maira Dharti Mehra and many others made an exit. 

Only Krutika Desai from the show continued to be a part of Pandya Store post the leap. 

The makers had unveiled the first promo of the leap a few months ago. 

Rohit Chandel is now seen playing the male lead while Priyanshi Yadav is seen as the female lead. 

A lot of new characters have been introduced in the show ever since the leap. 

And now, TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Surbhi Mittal has bagged the show. 

Nothing much is known about Surbhi's character yet. 

The leap premiered from 25th July onwards on Star Plus. 

How excited are you for the upcoming episodes? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

