Exclusive! Sushant Singh reveals about the time when he dated someone for the first time and it’s the sweetest love story that you don’t want to miss, read to know more

MUMBAI: In the world of Indian television, Sushant Singh is a name that needs no introduction. His charismatic presence and commendable acting skills have earned him a special place in the hearts of millions of viewers.

Sushant Singh has become the face of Savdhaan India now and he has really made a mark in people’s hearts. Other than Savdhaan India, Sushant Singh has done numerous projects in the past. Even recently, he was seen in Raja Naidu where the audience really loved him.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Sushant Singh where he revealed all about his ‘First times’ and we must say, it’s as interesting as it gets.

Tell us about a time when you had your first professional fight with someone?

It was a phone call. I’ve not really had a professional fight with someone. I mean the one that I had was sorted later. I decided that I will work when he calls me and he never called me again.

How was it the first time you bought something branded from your own hard earned money?

I was very late for that. I bought branded shoes because I had money by that time.

How was it the first time you dated someone?

I was dating my wife and then I got married to her. When I was dating her, we used to split payments because I did not have enough money at that time, it was a student life.

How was it the first time when you faced the camera?

I had faced a film camera for the first time when Dr. Jabbar Patel had made a movie, ‘Ambedkar’. Mammooty sir was the one playing Ambedkar in that film. That was my first experience.

Tell us about the first time you came across a fake profile of yours?

I don’t remember when, but it was on facebook.

How did it go the first time when you attended the red carpet?

I think the most memorable time was when I went to IIFA for the first time. I had gone to South Africa as my film ‘Jungle’ was nominated.

When was the first time you went for an abroad trip?

As I mentioned earlier, it was the first time I went to South Africa for IIFA. That was my first foreign trip.

How was it the first time you had a hookup with someone?

I never had a hookup with anyone. In my time there weren’t hook-ups. We used to have tea in the college canteen.

Tell us about the first time you either wrote or received a love letter from someone?

I had written my first love letter to my wife.

Tell us about the first time when a crazy fan of yours proposed you for marriage?

No one has ever done it.

