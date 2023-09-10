Savdhaan India Criminal Decoded: Exclusive! Host Sushant Singh talks about his upcoming projects and reveals what he loves doing; hosting or acting

MUMBAI: Savdhaan India is back with a new season and the fans have given it a thumbs up.

It’s a thriller show where it showcases true criminal cases and reveals how the police investigate the case and who turns out to be the villain in the case and how justice gets served.

Sushant Singh has been associated with the show since so many seasons and once again he has reprised his role as the host of the show.

The fans feel that he is the best to host the show and no one can do it the way he does.

(ALSO READ : Savdhaan India Criminal Decoded : Exclusive! Host Sushant Singh speaks about the challenges he faces in hosting the show and reveals what the audience can expect from this new season)

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sushant and asked him what he loves doing hosting or acting and spoke about his upcoming projects.

What do you enjoy doing, hosting shows or being an actor?

I am an actor, but I never thought I would enjoy hosting so much. It happened by chance, before I knew I was hosting the show for eight years. When the channel approached me for this I was excited, I have to say I enjoyed both the scenes equally now.

Could you give a gist of your upcoming projects?

I can only say that we aren’t allowed to say anything until the production house announces or confirms things. One very good series going on floors within a week or two is Rana Naidu Season 2. It should go on floors by December 2023 or January 2024.

Do you have any reservations on taking up any OTT project?

No, I like doing OTT projects as the process of storytelling is very good. You get to show so many layers of the characters and story and it's better than a movie.

Well, there is no doubt that Sushant as a host does a brilliant job on Savdhaan India and the fans are looking out for the new season.

For more news and updates on television and movies stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Pankaj Tripathi to host Star Bharat’s 'Savdhaan India'?)