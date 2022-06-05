EXCLUSIVE! Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti to LAUNCH on THIS date on Star Bharat

Mika Singh's reality show Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti will be replacing Tera Mera Saath Rahe. The launch date of Mika Singh's show is out and we can't keep calm.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 16:00
mika

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that Star Bharat is all set to roll out Mika Singh's Swayamvar soon. 

The show is titled Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti. 

The makers planned a grand launch of the show a few weeks ago where Mika had made a smashing entry. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Akshaya Bhingarde enters Star Bharat's Tera Mera Saath Rahe, has a major connection with Gopika, shares interesting insights about her character and much more

The viewers have previously witnessed many celebrities having Swayamvar on national television.

Before Mika, Rahul Mahajan, Rakhi Sawant and Ratan Rajpoot were the ones who had their swayamvar. 

And now, after a long time, the viewers will see another Swayamvar on the small screens. 

Singer Shaan will be an integral part of this show and he will lend his support to Mika who is his best friend. 

And now, as a lot of interesting details about Mika's Swayamvar are out, we have an exclusive update to share. 

We have exclusively learned that the Swaymavar - Mika Di Vohti will hit the small screens from 19th June onwards. Yes, you heard it right!

The show willreplace Tera Mera Saath Rahe. 

We had earlier informed about Tera Mera Saath Rahe going off-air and this makes it clear that this show will make way for Mika's show. 

Less than a month is remaining for Mika's show to go on air. How excited are you about it? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Tera Mera Saath Rahe fame Sumati Singh on daily soaps getting repetitive: To bring that twist to the story, one needs to build up and stretch a little bit which is why viewers feel it is being dragged

 

Mika Singh Star Bharat Shoonya Square Productions Mohammad Nazim Rupal Patel Giaa Manek Sumati Singh Varunn Jain Jyoti Mukerji Vandana Vithlani Shaan Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 16:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Gunjan Bhatia enters LSD's Pyaar Kya Pehla Naam Radha Mohan
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.Also read:...
Interesting! Priyanka Chopra to return to Mumbai for Jee Lee Zara shoot?
MUMBAI: Jee Le Zara was announced last year. Touted as a road trip drama, the film is produced by Farhan and Ritesh...
Shocking! Trolls accuse Kratika Sengar Dheer of lying about her pregnancy
MUMBAI: Kratika Sengar Dheer and Nikitin Dheer are all set to welcome their first child anytime soon. The actress, who...
Parineetii: OMG! Police arrest Parineet as her husband fails to pick up the calls
MUMBAI: Parineetii went on floors on 14th February.  The show focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same...
EXCLUSIVE! Oh My God actor Hetal Puniwala to enter Sony SAB's Shubh Labh
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We all know that Sony...
Exclusive! Wagle Ki Duniya actor Neil Sharma to enter in Sony Sab’s Shubh Laabh : Aapke Ghar Mein
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
Recent Stories
Interesting! Priyanka Chopra to return to Mumbai for Jee Lee Zara shoot?
Interesting! Priyanka Chopra to return to Mumbai for Jee Lee Zara shoot?
Latest Video