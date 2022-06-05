EXCLUSIVE! Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti to LAUNCH on THIS date on Star Bharat

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that Star Bharat is all set to roll out Mika Singh's Swayamvar soon.

The show is titled Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti.

The makers planned a grand launch of the show a few weeks ago where Mika had made a smashing entry.

The viewers have previously witnessed many celebrities having Swayamvar on national television.

Before Mika, Rahul Mahajan, Rakhi Sawant and Ratan Rajpoot were the ones who had their swayamvar.

And now, after a long time, the viewers will see another Swayamvar on the small screens.

Singer Shaan will be an integral part of this show and he will lend his support to Mika who is his best friend.

And now, as a lot of interesting details about Mika's Swayamvar are out, we have an exclusive update to share.

We have exclusively learned that the Swaymavar - Mika Di Vohti will hit the small screens from 19th June onwards. Yes, you heard it right!

The show willreplace Tera Mera Saath Rahe.

We had earlier informed about Tera Mera Saath Rahe going off-air and this makes it clear that this show will make way for Mika's show.

