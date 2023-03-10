EXCLUSIVE! Tanisha Mehta opens up on her first meeting with Ik Kudi Punjab Di co-star Avinesh Rekhi, shares her experience of working with him and much more

Tanisha Mehta is all set to wow the viewers with her amazing performance in Zee TV's upcoming show Ik Kudi Punjab Di. The actress will be romancing Avinesh Rekhi in the show.
Tanisha Mehta

MUMBAI: Tanisha Mehta who has done shows like Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein, Lag Ja Gale and many others is all set to be back on small screens with her new show. 

The actress will be seen in the lead role in Zee TV's show Ik Kudi Punjab Di opposite Avinesh Rekhi. 

The viewers are waiting to see this fresh new pairing soon in the show. 

As the show's launch inches closer, TellyChakkar got in touch with Tanisha who spoke about the show, her co-star Avinesh and much more.

Talking about his first interaction with co-star Avinesh, Tanisha said, ''We didn't talk much during our first meeting. We had met at the airport and it was a very abrupt meeting. But when we got to know each other and we shot together, it was good.''

Meeting the cast and crew during the Muharat of the show, Tanisha said, ''I was really excited to meet everyone. We have started this show on a positive note. I don't think I met anyone from the cast yet. It feels good when everyone is together.''

Revealing her thoughts on working with Avinesh, Tanisha said, ''I am blessed to work with such a senior actor. I have learnt a lot from him till now and will get to learn more from him. I am very excited to play a Punjabi girl as I have never played such a character before.''

