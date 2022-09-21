EXCLUSIVE! Tanvi Malhara on her reaction to Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho going off-air: I was very devastated when I heard about it, I am not able to sleep ever since then

MUMBAI: Beautiful diva Tanvi Malhara stepped into the television world with Colors' show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho.

She is romancing TV's handsome hunk Kunal Jaisingh in the show.

The fresh pairing of Tanvi and Kunal is loved by the viewers.

While Kunal plays the role of Kabir, Tanvi is seen as Katha in the romantic drama series.

Unfortunately, the show which started on a high note in the month of June, is all set to go off-air within 4 months.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Tanvi who spoke about her journey in the show and much more.

The shooting has wrapped up. What do you have to say about it?

Ever since I have come to know that the show is going off-air, I get teary-eyed every now and then. I haven't used glycerine for emotional scenes. It is very rare that you work with a particular team and you like everyone. I had this experience on the set. Everyone is so nice to me and we all love each other. I was very devastated when I heard that the show is wrapping up. I can't sleep thinking about it. I am hoping everyone will get great projects after this show. I will miss this place.

Who is the closest to you on the set whom you will miss post wrapping up the shoot?

This is very difficult to answer as I am close to everyone on the set. I am very close to Moon ma'am who plays my mom in the show. I am so close to both the heroes of the show and also the one who plays the villain. I am close to everyone. I have told everyone that if they won't answer my call, I will reach their house. I have asked them to meet me every week.

What is the one thing that you will miss about this show or this place where you are shooting?

I will miss the madness that we all have on the set. They want Katha all the time. I will really miss the feeling that everyone wants me around them.

Tanvi also revealed that there is no stopping for her now. She is open to every project that is offered to her post this show and will keep exploring things.

Well Tanvi, you will surely be missed!

