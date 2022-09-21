Exclusive! Tanvi Malhara points out THIS one sad thing about her life

MUMBAI: Beautiful diva Tanvi Malhara stepped into the television world with Colors' show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho.

She is romancing TV's handsome hunk Kunal Jaisingh in the show.

The fresh pairing of Tanvi and Kunal is loved by the viewers.

While Kunal plays the role of Kabir, Tanvi is seen as Katha in the romantic drama series.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and played a segment called ‘Never Have I Ever’ where she revealed a lot of unknown things about her.

Never have I ever got cheated on?

Yes I have.

Never have I ever lied on my first date?

I have. Who doesn’t? First dates are all about lies.

Never have I ever pretended to like a co-star?

I have

Never have I ever drunk texted or drunk called anyone?

I don’t drink.

Never have I ever given a fake review?

Fake review? No.

Never have I ever shoplifted?

I really want to but I have never really done it. I mean I don’t have the courage to do it, I’m really scared.

Never have I ever regretted going on a date?

I have. It was such a pathetic date. Yes, a lot of times.

Never have I ever regretted playing a particular role?

I have regretted it but I was a college student at that time and it was just a college project and I was like why was I there.

Never have I ever been jealous of a friend or a partner?

Friend? Yes. Partner? Never.

Never have I ever stalked my co-star or any actor?

I have, in depth. I know everything about them, both of theirs.

Never have I ever been hit on by a co-star?

I have never been hit on, it’s sad. Oh wait...you mean like literally hit? Oh yeah I was slapped once in one of the scenes.

Never have I ever gossiped about any co-star?

I don’t.

Never have I ever had a same-sex encounter?

No.

Tanvi Malhara rules the hearts of many viewers not just for her role in Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho but also for her Instagram stories.

You can watch this interview below: