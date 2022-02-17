EXCLUSIVE! Tanvi Memon bags Star Plus' upcoming show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another piece of breaking news for its avid readers.

We have been at the forefront to report about Ankit Siwach and Swati Rajput have been locked for Star Plus' new show titled Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar.

We had also reported about Baarish 2 actress Salony Jain being bagging the series.

Actress Saniya Nagdev has also joined the show's star cast.

Actor Suraj Bhardwaj is also set to be a part of the show and will be seen playing the lead actor's best friend in the show.

Popular TV actress Manasi Joshi Roy is also set to be a part of this show.

And now, we have an exclusive update that actress Tanvi Memon is also roped in for Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar.

She will be seen playing the role of Ramkali in the show.

Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar is produced by Katha Kottage who has previously bankrolled shows like Patiala Babes. The production house recently rolled out a new show on Sony TV titled Dosti Anokhi.

