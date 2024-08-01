Exclusive! Targeting actors’ personal lives for negative roles that they portray is not fair; they are making the show more engaging for the viewers: Kumkum Bhagya actor Mallika Nayak

In exclusive conversation with Mallika, we spoke to her about her views on TRP and actors who play negative leads being targeted.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Mon, 01/08/2024 - 17:12
Mallika

MUMBAI: Mallika Nayak is one of the most popular actresses on television. She has been a part of shows like Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala and currently she is showcasing her acting prowess in Kumkum Bhagya on l.

While there are many shows that take a leap to fetch higher TRPs, Kumkum Bhagya has not been able to achieve it like it did earlier. In exclusive conversation with Mallika, we spoke to her about her views on TRP and actors who play negative leads being targeted.

Mallika said, “I think that the show has been stagnant in terms of TRPs. Some things have not gone as expected and I think we will need to give time as the tracks haven't opened yet. Once the tracks open and the core story is streamlined we shall be on the higher side of the ratings according to me.”

Talking about what engages the audience, Mallika shared, “Audience love it when couples are separated and they come together. So separating them increases the curiosity among the audience and they are more engaged in waiting for when they will come together and what will happen. For example, moments between Prachi and Ranbir are a hit and miss, so it will interest the viewers when they finally come face to face. Television has an age-old formula and it has been working for years.”

Talking about actors being targeted on social media for portraying reel life personalities, Mallika elaborated, “The audience watches the shows and when they follow the accounts of actors, they know that they are not the same as they are seen on-screen. Despite knowing that they are mixing and targeting actors for what they act on television is not fair at all and it is wrong. Actors say that they don't care but somewhere along the line it does affect.

Actors are only trying to entertain the viewers. It is because of these negative characters that the show becomes more interesting.”

I have played mostly positive roles but when I played a negative role in Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala, I too was targeted. However, I took it positively by thinking that I have done a great job in a negative role.”

Well said Mallika! 

