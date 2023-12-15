Exclusive! I have heard a lot about Sakshi Tanvar’s method of acting and I feel that I would learn a lot from her: Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI : Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most loved shows on Zee TV.

The show has been a fan favourite for many years now and the audience cannot have enough of the show. The show features Krishna Kaul, Mugdha Chapekar, Abrar Qazi, Rachi Sharma in the leading roles. Mallika Nayak too plays a pivotal role in the show.

We engaged in an exclusive conversation with Mallika and she dropped details about how she ventured into the acting space and what she would do if she was not an actress.

Mallika shared, “Well, I was initially a voice over artist and I was enjoying this space. It was basically acting behind the mic. I just thought that my kids are grown up and I should give acting a shot. It worked well for me and there has been no looking back since then. If not an actress, I would definitely become a painter. I used to do many forms like mix media, oils and various others.”

When asked about the actor she would like to share screen space with Mallika mentioned that she would love to share screen space with Sakshi Tanvar.

Mallika averred, “Sakshi Tanvar is a natural and I have heard that she does not use glycerin or anything to perform emotional scenes. Basically I have heard a lot about her method of acting and I feel that I would learn a lot from her.”

