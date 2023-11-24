Yay: Mallika Nayak's dream comes true as she reunites with Yeh Hai Chahatein co-actor Abrar Qazi in Kumkum Bhagya!

Mallika, who was a part of the show from the initial phase used to share a lot of pictures and reels with Sargun and Abrar. She played the role of Abrar’s mother.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Fri, 11/24/2023 - 13:13
Mallika

MUMBAI: Mallika Nayak needs no introduction.

The actress has been a part of many television shows in the likes of Yeh Hai Chahatein, Kumkum Bhagya, Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala and others. While she has been a part of Kumkum Bhagya more recently, she was not seen in Yeh Hai Chahatein.

(Also Read:Mallika Nayak to enter Star Plus’ Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

 

The Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi starrer show has been loved for the chemistry of Rudrask and Preesha. The show took another leap where the two actors came back to enact Nayantara and Samrat. And now the show has taken yet another leap of 20 years!

Mallika, who was a part of the show from the initial phase used to share a lot of pictures and reels with Sargun and Abrar. She played the role of Abrar’s mother. Mallika is now a part of Kumkum Bhagya and now that Abrar has entered the show, Malika seems to be ecstatic. She took to social media to mention how  she wished that she would get yet another chance to shoot with Abrar and share screen space with him and now, that is coming true.

She said, ‘Main chah rahi thi ki mere bhagya mein phir se @abrarqazi47 ke saath kaam karne ka mauka aaye , aur dekh lo meri yeh chahatein poori ho gayi !’

Abrar also replied to the post with a quirky line from the song of the show saying ‘Kabhi kam na hongi ye……’

Take a look:

(Also Read: Must Read! Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Shagun Sharma reveals about facing rejection in her career, “they said I was not fit for lead roles, without giving any reasons”

 

 

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more interesting news from the world of Bollywood, television and the digital medium. 

Mallika Nayak Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala Yeh Hai Chahatein Kumkum Bhagya Sargun Kaur Luthra Abrar Qazi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Fri, 11/24/2023 - 13:13

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Did You Know Sorab Bedi, aka Raunak from Chand Jalne Laga's and Ram Yashvardhan Aka Mahadev from Shiv Shakti's Are Real-Life Brothers?
MUMBAI : The world of entertainment often surprises us with hidden connections and unexpected relationships. In an...
Exclusive: Gaurav Khanna celebrates his 7th marriage anniversary with wife Akanksha; says ‘Seems like we got married yesterday, time flies!’
MUMBAI : Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna needs no introduction.He is known for his portrayal of Anuj Kapadia in the Star...
Aww! Ranbir Kapoor shows off his new tattoo in a viral video and it has a special connection with daughter Raha
MUMBAI : Ranbir Kapoor is one of the biggest stars in the Hindi film industry today. He started his journey with...
Oh No! Kirti spikes Jay’s drink amid Aradhana’s haldi ceremony in Sony TV’s Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka
MUMBAI : Sony TV launched Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka only recently and the show has managed to captivate the hearts of...
Vanshaj: OMG! DJ instigates Yuvika to accept the position
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Bapodra sets a difficult condition in front of Rashi
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
Aww! Ranbir Kapoor shows off his new tattoo in a viral video and it has a special connection with daughter Raha
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sorab Bedi
Did You Know Sorab Bedi, aka Raunak from Chand Jalne Laga's and Ram Yashvardhan Aka Mahadev from Shiv Shakti's Are Real-Life Brothers?
Gaurav Khanna
Exclusive: Gaurav Khanna celebrates his 7th marriage anniversary with wife Akanksha; says ‘Seems like we got married yesterday, time flies!’
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Exclusive! I read a lot about Atal Bihari Vajpayee to understand and get into the skin of my character: Vyom Thakkar
Mahesh Thakur
Exclusive! My character Jaidev Sharma is a very honest man and has his head in the right place: Mahesh Thakur on Angan Apnon Ka
Karishma Tanna
Must Read! Karishma Tanna gets severe injury while working out, says "show must go on"
Neetha Shetty
As an actor and a career-oriented woman myself, I resonate with Deepika: Neetha Shetty on her character in Sony SAB’s Aangan - Aapno Kaa