Must Read! Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Shagun Sharma reveals about facing rejection in her career, “they said I was not fit for lead roles, without giving any reasons”

MUMBAI : Yeh Hai Chahatein is one of the most iconic Tv shows of Indian Television. The performances, and storyline has kept the audiences hooked. Actress Shagun who has been part of the show has now opened up about facing rejection, her struggles and a lot more.

Speaking of the early days of starting out in the industry, Shagun said, “Initially, people used to reject me by saying that I was not fit for lead roles, without giving any reasons. But I was not gonna get dejected by the same or lose hope over such instances. I kept my calm and kept doing good roles whatever came my way. I was rejected for almost 100 auditions before I got my first lead character.”

She further said, “Most aspirants enter the entertainment industry with dreams of starting their journey by doing the lead role and achieving heights of stardom by doing a single project. Of course, everyone wants to play a lead role, but what matters more is to kick-start your journey in the industry even if you are offered a good character role.”

She added, “I do believe that when you commit yourself to a character, it’s important to let your performance speak volumes for you. Most people think that their career will be made only if they become a poster face, but that’s not the reality. came to Mumbai in the year 2014 and at that time, I just knew one thing that I had to work. I wasn’t in a situation to sit at home waiting to be the lead in projects because I had to financially support my family as well. So, I started by doing character roles, which eventually fetched more work for me.”

Shagun has been part of Tv shows like Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Ishk Par Zor Nahi, Sasural Genda Phool 2, and Harphoul Mohini.

