EXCLUSIVE! Shagun Sharma on bagging Yeh Hai Chahatein: I was always keen on working with Balaji Telefilms as I started my career with this production house, so I am all excited about it

MUMBAI :Shagun Sharma who was last seen in Colors' show Harphoul Mohini has bagged another hit show Yeh Hai Chahatein.

The actress is portraying the lead role of Kashvi in the drama series.

Shagun's entry into the show happened after it took a generation leap of 20 years.

The actress will be romancing Pravisht Mishra in the show who plays Arjun's character.

Pravisht and Shagun's on-screen jodi looks extremely promising and fans await their blissful journey.

ALSO READ: MUST READ! Yeh Hai Chahatein Completes 1000 episodes; netizens Trend ‘WE CHAHAT YOU 1000 ABRARGUN’

You are starting a new journey in the show. Do you feel nervous or scared or are you confident enough?

I don't think so I am scared. There is definitely a sense of responsibility. Be it a new show or an ongoing show for the part you play. I was actually very keen on working with Balaji Telefilms for a very long time. I started my journey with Balaji. It feels like I am coming back home. The environment and people here are so amazing and they all are very supportive. I think it's all excitement for me.

Two big actors have made this show successful and now there are constant talks that you and Pravisht have replaced them. Does this bother you?

Replacing means you are coming in as the same character which is portrayed by some other actor. But none of us are replacing either of them. This is an introduction to a new track and new characters. The story is not ending because they are replaced. It is going forward and we are connected to them. I am playing Nayantara's daughter. A daughter can never replace her mother. I can only take things forward. That is the crux of the entire question.

Well, the promos look very promising and we are sure that Shagun will emerge as the topmost actress on TV post her stint in Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Aww! Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Kashvi aka Shagun Sharma writes an emotional note for Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi, and wishes them luck as they quit the show! Full Story Inside!