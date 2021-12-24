Exclusive: Tassnim Sheikh, Krutika Desai and Sheetal Maulik turn hosts for Star Plus' Ajab Parivar Ke Gajab Awards

MUMBAI: It’s been a while since Star plus organized any Awards shows since Star Parivaar awards 2019 happened.

The channel is all set to launch a new award show titled “Ajab Parivar Ke Gajab Awards”.

The show will be hosted by Rupali ( Anupama), Tassnim ( Rakhi of Anupama), Krutika ( Suman of Pandya Store) and Sheetal Maulik ( Sonali of GHKKPM) will be hosting the show.

The award categories will be like who cries a lot in the show, who has a beautiful smile from all the shows of Star Plus etc.

The show is all set to air on the 26th of December and the fans would finally get to see their favorite characters winning awards on the show.

The audience is always excited when there is an award function as they get to vote for their favorite contestants and help them win the award.

There is no doubt that Star Plus is ruling the BARC charts as the top five shows belong to the channel and we are sure that it would a difficult decision for the fans.

