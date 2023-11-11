Exclusive: Television audience loves conflict of relationships: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actor Amit Behl

MUMBAI: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus. The show stars Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in the leading roles as Kunal and Vandana. Karanveer Mehra plays the role of Vaibhav who is seen as the parallel lead in the show.

Veteran actor Amit Behl has also been an integral part of the show and soon, he is touted to re-enter the show which will spice up the drama. His character Kuldeep is shown to go out of town and his entry will showcase some major plot twisters as he will come to face with the fact that Vandana is married to Vaibhav and what her sister has done to her. (Also Read: Amit Behl describes working with Rajan Shahi and his production house as ''OUTSTANDING', reveals how he revived his beautiful memories as he reunites with former co-stars and on working with newbies)

In an exclusive conversation with Amit, he shared some interesting insights on the show performing well on the BARC charts, his re-entry into the show and what he thinks about the current drama.

Amit shared, “The characters took some time to establish and now the drama is getting interesting. Television audience loves conflict of relationships. They want to know what those secrets behind walls are. For example, the audience is with Vandana currently and she is a very honest person. She does not know what her sister and Vaibhav are upto. People want to know when the truth will come out in front of Vandana and how she will react thereon.

The show is doing great and it is reaching out to a wider audience.”

He further added, “We must understand here that Vandana is not helpless. She is honest and caring. She speaks her mind and calls spade a spade. She trusts Vaibhav a lot and loves her sister; hence she does not know what is going on behind her back. The characters of the show are very well shaped.”

Talking about shooting for the show, Amit averred, “I look forward to shooting for the show. I love the atmosphere on the sets. From the director to the unit members, everyone is extremely good to work with and positive in nature.” (Also Read: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Actor Amit Behl to be seen in Pratik Gandhi – Patralekha starrer film ‘Phule’)

