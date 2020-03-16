EXCLUSIVE! Tera Mera Saath Rahe actress Sumati Singh opens up about her idea of love, shares her marriage plans, says she would love to get married in Rajputana style

Sumati Singh opens up on her wedding plans, and shares how actors constantly work for several days in a month without a day off and much more.
Sumati Singh

MUMBAI : Sumati Singh is seen in Star Bharat's show Tera Mera Saath Rahe.

The actress is seen playing the role of Ashi Modi in the show and is paired opposite Varunn Jain.

Fans who are in love with Ashi and Chirag's on-screen jodi are looking forward to their amazing story. 

Sumati plays a sweet, innocent yet cunning character that has seen different shades till now. 

The viewers are looking forward to Ashi's character evolving even more in the future track. 

After running successfully for several months, Tera Mera Saath Rahe is all set to go off-air. 

The star cast has wrapped up the shoot a few days ago. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sumati for a fun interview. 

Do you plan to take a break from work now that you have wrapped up the show?

Yes, I have planned to take a few days' break as I was constantly shooting for several months. So, I need some rest. But if I get a good offer, I will go for it. I am giving auditions for various roles. However, I am giving very selective auditions. I am hanging out with friends right now. I might also go to my hometown for a few days. 

Doing a TV show is not everyone's cup of tea and sometimes you work 7 days a week. Do you feel actors also deserve a proper and fixed week off? 

There are times when we shoot constantly for a month. We hardly get 2 or 3 off in the entire month. Apart from that, sometimes we also work for long hours and plus we travel from set to home, so even that takes time. This is a major issue and I feel that every actor should at least get a fixed Sunday off. Life will be easy if this happens. But it is very difficult as the show telecasts every day. Even after shooting for 12 to 15 hours a day but still, it is difficult to scoop out a 20 to 30 minutes episode. The edit time is just 10 to 15 minutes. The same isn't with movies. The actors shoot constantly for several months and once the shooting is over, you can take a break. The movie then goes into post-production. But there is no finite date for a TV show. The actor has to really request the production for leaves. Not just the actors but the crew also gets exhausted as they keep working. Actors even get breaks between the shots. 

What is your idea of love? Do you believe in the institution of marriage?

Yes, I believe in love and I am totally filmy. I believe in prince charming and I dream that some guy will come and fall in love with me. He will treat me like a princess. I like to watch love stories, I believe in them and I desire to have one of my own. I am okay with marriage and love the concept of it. I wanted to get married to a person who understands me and I am able to understand him. I want that person to respect me and my tradition and the same goes for me. 

But if I get married, I would want to marry in the Rajputana way as I am a Rajput. I have seen the tradition and culture since my childhood. I would want to get married in a grand way. It doesn't mean that I will marry a Rajput only. That concept is not for me. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

