EXCLUSIVE! Tera Yaar Hoon Main fame Rajendra Chawla roped in for Shashi Sumeet Mittal's upcoming show on Star Plus

MUMBAI : Shashi Sumeet Productions has been the name behind numerous blockbuster shows. We recently saw shows like Kyun Utthey Dil Chhod Aaye and Barrister Babu, and currently, their ongoing show Meet is entertaining the fans.

The stellar Jodi Shagun Pandey and Ashi Singh are winning hearts. We earlier came to know that Pravisht Mishra has been approached for his new show that will be airing on Star Plus.

We had also reported about Ulka Gupta, Neelam Gupta Shefali Singh bagging the show.

And now, we have an exclusive update that well-known actor Rajendra Chawla has joined the show's star cast.

Further details about Rajendra's character are yet to be disclosed.

The actor has previously done shows like Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Saas Bina Sasural, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan among others.

According to a source close to the show, the storyline is tentatively scripted as the male protagonist to be mentally challenged and get married to a girl who would be the reason behind his cure.

Rajendra was last seen in Sony SAB's show Tera Yaar Hoon Main which recently went off-air.

