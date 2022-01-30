EXCLUSIVE! Palak Jhaveri BAGS Shashi Sumeet's NEXT on StarPlus

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.

Shashi Sumeet has been the name behind numerous blockbuster shows, we recently saw Kyun Utthey Dil Chhod Aaye and Barrister Babu, currently with Meet the producers are entertaining the fans. The stellar Jodi Shagun Pandey and Ashi Singh are winning hearts. We earlier came to know that Pravisht Mishra has been approached for the show.

We had earlier updated about Ulka Gupta bagging the show opposite Pravisht Mishra, now the exclusive news is that Palak Jhaveri joins the cast in a pivotal role. Further details about her character are yet to be disclosed.

We are excited to see what the show has to bring, according to a source close to the show, the storyline is tentatively scripted as the male protagonist to be mentally challenged and get married to the girl who would be the reason behind his cure.

