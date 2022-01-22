EXCLUSIVE! 'We have these subtle inside jokes that no one understands.' Imlie's Aryan Singh Rathod aka Fahmaan Khan SHARES his bond with Rajshri Rani; his gorgeous co-stars and more

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The leads of the show, Sumbul, and Gashmeer, are loved as an on-screen couple and have a good fan following. Their characters have become household names.

We have seen Fahmaan in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan as a fun-loving boy, Apna Time Bhi Aayega as the disciplined Veer Singh Rajawat and now Aryan Singh Rathod. The dapper has already become one of the favourite characters from the show and fans have been showering love to the sparkling chemistry between Aryan and Imlie. We got in touch with the dapper to know a little more about him, he had something interesting to share:

Rajshri and your sibling bond has turned the talk of the town, how is it behind the scenes?

She's a darling. She's like a sister to me. And a very likeminded person. We have these subtle inside jokes that no one understands. But we laugh our heart out on them. Our third wheel is Neetu Ji. She plays my mother. She too is a lot of fun and so cute.

From Anjali Tatrari and Megha Ray to Sumbul, your pairing with them has been applauded, How would you describe them and your bond with them?

I believe it's important to get to know your co-actors when you work with them. Spend time with them and have a laugh or two. You need to get comfortable with each other to understand how each one works. And that, in turn, helps the overall output of the scenes. With Anjali or Megha or Sumbul, the common thing is each of them really wants to do good work. And i am like that too so it helps.

There have been times where actors have bagged roles due to their social media following and not their craft, what are your views on it?

I’m not too focused on that. I believe in the other way round. I do good work, social media will follow suit. And if people are choosing actors on the basis of social media following then good luck in trying to get out characters from them.

It’s not that all those who are highly social media influencers aren't going to be good actors but that should not be the criteria to choose from to play a character. But of course, if you are looking for someone who can bring you the followers with them then it's fair enough I guess.

