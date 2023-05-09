Exclusive! “The beauty of the show is the love that everybody has for everyone on the set.” – Wagle Ki Duniya actress Pariva Pranati on the impact of the show on her life

MUMBAI: TV actress Pariva Pranati is presently seen in Sony SAB's popular drama series Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey.

The beautiful actress is playing the wife of Sarabhai VS Sarabhai actor Sumeet Raghavan.

Sumeet portrays the role of Rajesh Wagle in the show.

Pariva is being lauded for her stellar performance in the show.

We have seen how the makers have introduced several new tracks in Wagle Ki Duniya that are extremely relatable to a commoner.

Every viewer who sees Wagle Ki Duniya is able to relate to the show's content which makes it the most-watched show on the small screens.

The show has highlighted so many social issues in the most beautiful and entertaining way.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she revealed about the current story plot, her experience with the show and much more.

Breast Cancer has become one of the most commonly found cancers. How relative do you think the plot is in terms of what a patient and its family goes through?

When I heard the subject of breast cancer, it came to my mind how a lot of women are suffering from this. In my close family, I have seen the fear of cancer and how cancer can change the life of everyone around the patient. So I could figure out how heavy it must be. When we started shooting for it, I think everyone was impacted by the thought of it. We didn’t know how the audience would take it because the show is not known for such heavy tracks. However, Wagle (the show) is the story of every family, it is relatable and this can happen in any family. A cancer patient need not necessarily be morose or sad. Also, not every time the people around make the patient feel like they are a patient. So we have tried to maintain that. We had a real doctor, Dr. Suresh Advani, who came and we spoke to him about it. He is the senior most oncologist doctor and God knows how many patients he has treated. We got a lot of information and we did a lot of research. This isn’t for sympathy but for awareness as many women don’t take their health seriously. So we wanted to put this message across that in order to run a house, you first need to take care of yourself.

How has Wagle Ki Duniya changed or impacted your real life?

This show is a burst of positive energy so it has brought positivity in all of our lives. Coming to the set feels like a blessing. We all actors have been together for 3 years now and yet the feeling and the energy feels like we are working on the first day, putting in the same amount of effort that we put in on our first day. The beauty of the show is the love that everybody has for everyone on the set.

Do you think the show needs more comedy now as the recent plots have been very emotional and heavy?

Comedy will come. We are a ‘slice of life’ show and not just a comedy show. So it cannot be just funny, it is also real. There will be fun moments and parties and then there will also be moments when you will break down and cry.

