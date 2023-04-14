Exclusive! “The fact that the audience has shown me so much affection, especially as this is my debut show, is a joy for me”, Agnisakshi’s Jeevika aka Shivika Pathak talks about the show and more!

MUMBAI : Agnisakshi... Ek Samjhauta is a new show from Colors and traces the life of a couple whose marriage has an expiry date. It’s the journey of Jeevika, whose dream of building a whole new life with her husband Satvik is shattered on the first night of marriage. Shivika Pathak plays the role of Jeevika in the show Agnisakshi.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about the show, his character, and upcoming twists and turns.

What has the experience been like shooting the show, do you feel like you have a better grasp of the character and an easy way to get into them now?

Although I relate a lot to the personality of Jeevika, a major role is played by the costume, once I am in costume and take the look at Jeevika. I feel I have achieved 70% of Jeevika.

With the world of OTT expanding, there is no limit to the kind of content that one can create or watch. Would you like to explore the medium of OTT more?

Definitely, I am all open to exploring every field be OTT or cinema, I’ll be extremely thrilled my arms are always open for different work, and it will be a boost for my performing personality. Anything that will help me grow as an artist is welcomed wholeheartedly. Adding to it, getting into Movies is something I am waiting for. I want to make my debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Fans have also shown you and the show immense love, anything you would like to say to them?

The fact that the audience has shown me so much affection, especially as this is my debut show, is a joy for me. Also, I am thankful to the audience for accepting me so warmly. It's my hope that Jeevika and the show will be liked more, soon and they'll become one of their favorites.

Aashay Mishra and Shivika Pathak star as the leads in Agnisakshi Ek Samjhauta.

