Exclusive! “This is the first show I have ever done and I feel like I have lucked out”, Munira aka Shalu of Bhagya Lakshmi opens up about her acting process and more

MUMBAI:Bhagya Lakshmi, starring Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare, is one of Zee TV's most popular shows. The show also stars Aman Gandhi, Munira Kudrati, Smita Bansal and others.

Munira Kudrati plays the role of Shalu Bajwa on the show.

Munira started her career by being a part of multiple TVCs. She rose her career as an actress with the Balaji Telefilms television serial Bhagya Lakshmi, portraying the character of Shalu Bawja as Lakshmi's sister alongside Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti in the year 2021. 

TellyChakkar had gotten in touch with Munira to talk about the show, her character in it and more.

What is that X-factor that makes the role of Shalu click for you?

I think there are two things that make the role of Shalu click for me, one that I really like Shalu being so fiery. She has this fire within her, a bright light. She can enjoy comedy with Aayush and also share in Laskhmi’s heartache. Another X-factor is that she is a middle sister, she is responsible for her younger sister Baani and is also pampered by Lakshmi. So, I think Shalu gets the best of both worlds. 

What is your acting process like, do you prep before or are you spontaneous?

 I think my acting process is that I try and connect with what is written, how it would feel like in real life or remind myself if I've experienced it before. I try to use that real-life experience in the scenes and make it as real as possible because when I connect the lines that are given to me, I connect it to an experience I have had in real life. I automatically believe in the scene and the lines. So whatever comes out, it comes out on the basis of the real connection. It comes out from the heart.

What has the experience of being on Bhagya Lakshmi been like?

Honestly, this journey has been amazing. This is the first show that I have ever done and I feel like I have lucked out. I feel really blessed every single day because of Bhagya Lakshmi. After one and half years of shooting, it's home to me. 

The show recently completed 500 episodes and there was a celebration on set for the cast and crew as well. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

