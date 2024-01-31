Exclusive! This is the first time I am playing a nerd who is insecure and shy; I am enjoying this new space and challenge: Drashti Bhanushali on Aankh Micholi

MUMBAI: Drashti Bhanushali is doing quite well for herself in her career. She has been a part of some well known shows in the likes of Chashni and Guddan - Tumse Na Ho Paayega; along with a part in the Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer movie Vikram Vedha.

The actress is currently a part of Aankh Micholi on Star Plus. 

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, she spilled beans about her experience shooting for the show and her bond with her co-actors among many other things.

Drashti shared, “Aankh Micholi is very different from the other daily soaps. Or for that matter the previous shows that I have been a part of. This show inculcates the importance of family, has some old school rules and social taboos.

My character in Chashni was quite relatable but here I find it a bit challenging as I play a nerd who is insecured and shy. This is the first time I am playing such a character and I am enjoying this new space.”

Elaborating further on the bonding she shares with actors on the set, Drashti stated, “I am close to Navneet Malik and Khushi Dubey the most. I also bond quite well.”

When asked about what she would like to add about her role if given an opportunity, Drashti quipped, “I am actually nothing like my character but I like the sibling bond that my character shares. I would like my character to be a little more fashionable but that is something I personally wish. I do not think that would suit the character I play and the current part is justified.” 

 Well said Drashti!


 

