Exclusive! The graph of my character is like a Kaleidoscope where I get to play a range of emotions: Rabb Se Hai Dua actress Nishigandha Wad

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Nishigandha spoke about her experience shooting for the show and her bond with the leading artists.
Nishigandha Wad

MUMBAI: Rabb Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma, is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But, Haider later meets Ghazal and marries her as well, who becomes his second wife. The show is winning the hearts of viewers with its intense storyline and captivating performances. Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore play the lead in the show.

Nishigandha Wad plays an important role in the show. She enacts Hina and projects a range of emotions. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Nishigandha spoke about her experience shooting for the show and her bond with the leading artists.

She said, “The team is great and slowly and steadily, we have been growing. It is an enriching experience to be a part of a show where the producer, writer, director and everyone works as a team to make the show a success. The actors who are a part of the show are also very hardworking and honest to their craft.”

Shedding some light on her character, Nishigandha shared, “The graph of Hina is like a Kaleidoscope where I get to play a range of emotions. She is caring and considerate towards everyone but currently she comes in a different light where she is pitched against Dua. My character of Hina is blinded by reality and that drama is gripping. Another factor is that every character is instrumental in taking the story forward. No character is wasted on the show. “

Way to go Nishigandha!

About Author

