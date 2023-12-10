Exclusive! “The kind of roles I have received, I am the complete opposite of that, I am very polite”, Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Akal Singh Brar aka Surendrapal Singh on his character in the show, his kids and more

MUMBAI: Surendrapal Singh is a Veteran Indian actor recognized for his contributions to both the film and television industry in Hindi cinema.

He has portrayed notable characters, including Dronacharya in Mahabharat, Amatya Rakshas in Chanakya, Tamraj Kilvish in Shaktiman, and Daksha in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev.

He is currently seen portraying the role of Akal Singh Brar in Cockrow & Shaika Entertainment‘s Teri Meri Doriyaan on Star Plus.

ALSO READ:Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Manveer plans to announce Seerat and Angad’s marriage on Simran’s birthday

TellyChakkar sat down with the revered Star to talk about the show and more.

When asked about parents from the industry helping their kids out with a grand launch and if his younger son, Shubham ever wished to join the industry, to which he said, “See the kids of today are of a different aura. Before, our parents never encouraged us to go into the field of arts, they were more academic. But the kids of today are more focused on the social activities and the parents of today support them as well. When we look at Sachin Tendulkar, he wanted to play cricket at age 16Neeraj Chopra has done such fabulous jobs. The kids of today have full freedom to choose what they want to do, and it is the same thing with me. If the kids are interested in a field then the parents should support them and we do that as well. My elder son Shivam wants to be in the film line and he has been working in the South films a little. Shubham, who is my younger son has just completed his graduation from Delhi University, and he has been working in Gurugram. If he is interested in films and wants to be a part of it, I will support him as a father and defirtly help him out”.

When asked about his alpha head of the family charter in the show and if that relates to his personality in real life at all, he said, “Nahi ji, not at all. I have always received this roles as strict father, or as an aggressive father or king or administrator, I have always gotten this authoritarian roles. Daksh Prajapati was an angry father role as well, the stature was such, so the kind of roles I have received, I am the complete opposite of that. I am very polite and I really like kids. I follow my children’s advice, I work according to them because the kids of today are so well-read, they read so much and they have so much knowledge, we did’nt read that much, so my knowledge I feel is less then them and we want people to encourage the children today and let them follow their passions and they should support them”.

Beginning his career in 1984, Pal has appeared in numerous films like Khuda Gawah, Sehar, and Jodhaa Akbar, as well as television serials such as Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Left Right Left, and Vishnu Puran, where he portrayed the role of Guru Shukracharya, the teacher of demons.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Would love to play an army official in an action packed project: Teri Meri Doriyaann actor Vijayendra Kumeria on his dream role