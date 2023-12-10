Exclusive! “The kind of roles I have received, I am the complete opposite of that, I am very polite”, Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Akal Singh Brar aka Surendrapal Singh on his character in the show, his kids and more

He has portrayed notable characters, including Dronacharya in Mahabharat, Amatya Rakshas in Chanakya, Tamraj Kilvish in Shaktiman and Daksha in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Thu, 10/12/2023 - 04:45
Surendrapal Singh

MUMBAI: Surendrapal Singh is a Veteran Indian actor recognized for his contributions to both the film and television industry in Hindi cinema.

He has portrayed notable characters, including Dronacharya in Mahabharat, Amatya Rakshas in Chanakya, Tamraj Kilvish in Shaktiman, and Daksha in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. 

He is currently seen portraying the role of Akal Singh Brar in Cockrow & Shaika Entertainment‘s Teri Meri Doriyaan on Star Plus.

ALSO READ:Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Manveer plans to announce Seerat and Angad’s marriage on Simran’s birthday

TellyChakkar sat down with the revered Star to talk about the show and more.

When asked about parents from the industry helping their kids out with a grand launch and if his younger son, Shubham ever wished to join the industry, to which he said, “See the kids of today are of a different aura. Before, our parents never encouraged us to go into the field of arts, they were more academic. But the kids of today are more focused on the social activities and the parents of today support them as well. When we look at Sachin Tendulkar, he wanted to play cricket at age 16Neeraj Chopra has done such fabulous jobs. The kids of today have full freedom to choose what they want to do, and it is the same thing with me. If the kids are interested in a field then the parents should support them and we do that as well. My elder son Shivam wants to be in the film line and he has been working in the South films a little. Shubham, who is my younger son has just completed his graduation from Delhi University, and he has been working in Gurugram. If he is interested in films and wants to be a part of it, I will support him as a father and defirtly help him out”.

When asked about his alpha head of the family charter in the show and if that relates to his personality in real life at all, he said, “Nahi ji, not at all. I have always received this roles as strict  father, or as an aggressive father or king or administrator, I have always gotten this authoritarian roles. Daksh Prajapati was an angry father role as well, the stature was such, so the kind of roles I have received, I am the complete opposite of that. I am very polite and I really like kids. I follow my children’s advice, I work according to them because the kids of today are so well-read, they read so much and they have so much knowledge, we did’nt read that much, so my knowledge I feel is less then them and we want people to encourage the children today and let them follow their passions and they should support them”. 

Beginning his career in 1984, Pal has appeared in numerous films like Khuda Gawah, Sehar, and Jodhaa Akbar, as well as television serials such as Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Left Right Left, and Vishnu Puran, where he portrayed the role of Guru Shukracharya, the teacher of demons.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Would love to play an army official in an action packed project: Teri Meri Doriyaann actor Vijayendra Kumeria on his dream role

Surendrapal Singh Shaktiman Devo Ke Dev Mahabharat Akal Singh Brar Daarji Teri Meri Doriyaan Star Plus Vijendra Kumeriyan Cockrow & Shaika Entertainment Himanshi Parashar Roopam Sharma Jatin Arora Prachi Hadaa TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Thu, 10/12/2023 - 04:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : OMG! Check out the shocking reason why Madhuri Dixit and Maniesh Paul are not part of the current season
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.Many celebrities have been contestants...
Exclusive! “The kind of roles I have received, I am the complete opposite of that, I am very polite”, Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Akal Singh Brar aka Surendrapal Singh on his character in the show, his kids and more
MUMBAI: Surendrapal Singh is a Veteran Indian actor recognized for his contributions to both the film and television...
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Faisal Shaikh's gang member and best friend Faiz Baloch is a confirmed contestant
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen...
Wow! BTS ranks 3rd in the star brand reputation ranking this September, check out the list
MUMBAI: The Korea Brand Reputation Research Institute has unveiled the brand value rankings for all Korean stars in the...
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Lock Upp Season 1 winner Munawar Faruqui confirmed to participate in the show
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen...
Wow! Britney Spears wishes to collaborate with Jay-Z for new version of Beyoncé's Daddy Issues
MUMBAI: Britney Spears wants to collaborate with Jay-Z on a Beyonce cover.The 41-year-old singer is keen to team up...
Recent Stories
BTS
Wow! BTS ranks 3rd in the star brand reputation ranking this September, check out the list
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : OMG! Check out the shocking reason why Madhuri Dixit and Maniesh Paul are not part of the current season
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Faisal Shaikh's gang member and best friend Faiz Baloch is a confirmed contestant
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Lock Upp Season 1 winner Munawar Faruqui confirmed to participate in the show
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 16 contestant Soundarya Sharma to participate in the show?
Rinku Dhawan
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actress Rinku Dhawan to participate in the show
Neeraj
Sony SAB launches ‘Pashminna - Dhaage Mohobbat Ke’, a classic tale of love