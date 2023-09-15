Exclusive! “The love which I have been receiving on Instagram or any social media, all people coming up to me and appreciating me in person has been amazing because I wasn't expecting that", Aditi Bhagat aka Asma of Udaariyaan talks about the show and mor

Aditi Bhagat plays the role of Aasma in the show, She is the daughter of Harleen and Aaliy’s half-sister and she has received a lot of love from fans for sure.
ADITI BHAGAT

MUMBAI:  Udaariyaan is a popular TV show that airs on Colors TV. The audience is enthralled by the cast's superb performance. With each new episode, the show becomes more intense. The show has taken a major leap, with Aditi Bhagat, Alisha Parveen, and Anuraj Chahal now playing the lead roles.

Aditi Bhagat plays the role of Aasma in the show, She is the daughter of Harleen and Aaliy's half-sister and she has received a lot of love from fans for sure. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Actress Aditi Bhagat to talk about Udaariyaan, her character, audience reaction, and more.

On her experience working on the show till now, she said, “Amazing, it Something new, A little overwhelming and a little exhausting as well at the same time, because you shoot and pull like an extreme number of hours, and becomes a little tiring But honestly speaking, when you do what you love, It doesn't feel like that. That's exactly what is happening right now. It's fun shooting the entire day because when you're working the entire day, it doesn’t feel boring but when you go back home, you realize okay, it can be tiring and your body is exhausted, but the work hours pay off in the performance and It’s really good to work every day”.

Talking about the reaction and reception of the audience she said, “The love which I have been receiving on Instagram or any social media, all people coming up to me, and appreciating me in person has been amazing because I wasn't expecting that I wasn't it. I wasn't expecting a lot of people to reach out to me before we even started shooting for the show. Even on social media, I was just working, and then to receive this outpouring of love, there's something right going and So we're doing something right. And then it's very overwhelming and It makes you feel blessed when people who you don't even know, reach out and tell you that you know what we love your character, we love you and to have them support you is just the nicest feeling in the world”.

On the pressures of doing a show that has always been successful and the pressure of following in the previous actors’s work, she said, “I mean, we are blessed with the show and it has its pros and cons, definitely some of them like the show and some of them don't, but there are people who like us and what we are doing. So we are focusing there rather than focusing on the negativity. You know social media can be that way, it can be rough and it can be good.  But I'm kind of glad that things have been going pretty well”.

Aditi stars as Asma on the hit Colors show Udaariyaan along with Alisha Parveen and Anuraj Chahal.

