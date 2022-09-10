Exclusive! “From the relationships I have been in, the one thing I don’t do is blame the other person, because whatever happened I let it happen with me" – Erica Fernandes

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes has been the talk of the town for her fashion game and flawless acting skills. The diva loves to experiment with different outfits.

The actress is considered one of the best actresses on television and she has a massive fan following.

Erica has been part of many music videos, the last one being with Harshad Chopda and Rohman Shawl, and the audiences loved their chemistry.

The actress has a lot of fan-clubs dedicated to her. They keep showering a lot of love on her.

Erica started her career at a very early stage of her life and she was barely 16 when she started to model.

She participated in many pageants and won some titles too! After that, she did many South movies as an actress and has some successful films in her kitty.

And then she ventured into television with the show 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi' and her character Dr. Sonakshi became a household name.

Post that, she also essayed the famous role of Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She was last seen in the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3, where she reprised her role of Dr. Sonakshi Bose.

These days the actress is busy doing photo shoots and music videos and the fans are super excited to see her.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what she learnt from her heartbreaks and what was her first impression when she met Lakshay Kapoor.

What was your first impression of meeting Lakshay Kapoor?

I remember before meeting him the makers had briefed me about him that he had never faced the camera and I remember the days that I was struggling and I had started a fresh start down South where it was tough, the language was also a barrier and there wasn’t anyone to make me that comfortable. So the first thought was that I need to make him feel comfortable and not uncomfortable.

What have you learnt from your heartbreaks that have happened in the past?

From every heartbreak, we learn something new and then we implement it in the next relationship. In whatever relationship I have been, I have never blamed the other person as I let those things happen to me.

Do you believe in old school love or the new school love?

I believe in the old school love, these days the new school love is not love its lust.

If you had to write one sentence in your bio for a dating application what would it be?

'Not easy to get try harder', would be my bio line in a dating application as you should be hard to get to know your worth.

Well, there is no doubt that Erica is one of the most loved actresses on television and fans have missed watching her on television.

